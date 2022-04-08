The Kardashians are back on television and I’m already having trouble keeping up.

On Thursday, reality TV’s royal family attended the premiere of their new namesake Hulu show in typical, head-turning fashion. Kim Kardashian arrived on the red carpet in a silver, latex, bustier gown, custom-made by Thierry Mugler. The look featured a slit on one side and didn’t look so much form-fitting, as it looked *literally* painted on her body.

The Skims founder paired her metallic gown, with equally glitzy accessories: a high choker, reminiscent of African neck rings, and matching bracelets. Her updo — complete with face-framing, ‘00s-style tendrils — added to the delightful, throwback vibe.

According to to WWD, the look was crafted for her by Mugler himself before the he passed away in January. The whole Kardashian family counts themselves fans of the famed designer, including Khloe, who was spotted in a more casual bustier Mugler ensemble last month. Of course, no one can forget the latex Mugler “wet dress” Kardashian wore to the Met Gala in 2019.

The middle Kardashian sister made a fashion statement in this bold look, but all eyes were also on a different type of accessory — new boyfriend Pete Davidson, who also attended the premiere.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images