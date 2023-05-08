The 2023 Met Gala may be over, but Kim Kardashian just paid homage to her most iconic look from the annual event: the controversial Marilyn Monroe-inspired ensemble. On Saturday, the SKIMS mogul posted ‘fit pics on main and her look was white hot. It’s also a look that’s likely to sell out when it drops on May 11, since it’s from the much-awaited Marc Jacobs X Fendi Summer 2023 capsule collection.

Ever the spicy dresser, Kardashian rocked a cropped bustier top with a ribbon on one strap and paired it with one of this year’s big fashion trends, the denim maxi skirt. Though once considered an ‘ugly’ trend of sorts, the ankle-skimming style has become a staple in current-day fashion — and Kardashian just took it to the next level.

True to her signature style, the denim skirt was slashed open with a saucy, thigh high slit. Both items had the word “Fendi” embossed all over. Piling on the drama, she accessorized with white leather opera gloves, a massive fuzzy hat, and lucite pumps, which appear to be the same platform heels she wore on the Met steps for last year’s gala.

The most exciting — and covetable — part of her ‘fit, however, is perhaps her Carrie Bradshaw-approved Fendi Baguette. Only this time, it was given the Marc Jacobs treatment with the words “THE BAGUETTE” printed on it.

Save for her shoes, the entire look sashayed down the runway back in September, as part of the Baguette’s 25th anniversary celebration. Kardashian sat front row, so it’s no surprise that she’d rock a look straight from the runway months later.

Slay, Kim.