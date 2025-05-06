Kim Kardashian doesn’t shy away from a naked fashion moment — even for a prestigious event like the Met Gala. The reality star went viral in 2022 for wearing Marilyn Monroe’s gown, and donned nothing but pearls and a skin-colored corset the year after.

However, for the 2025 Met Gala, Kardashian saved the naked fashion trend for the after-parties while keeping with this year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” In fact, she basically took her head-turning red carpet look and made it even spicier before heading back out to dance the night away.

Kim K’s After-Party Look

Stepping out for her first after-party, Kardashian was photographed wearing a custom gown from Dilara Fındıkoğlu made of crocodile-print black leather. The dress featured long sleeves with lace-up details stitched to a sheer mesh corset, leading to a high-waisted midi skirt with an hourglass silhouette.

Kardashian’s perfectly tailored dress would have fit the Met Gala dress code, but with the gown’s plunging neckline and see-through bustier, it seems that she decided to save her naked fashion moment for after the event.

Diggzy / BACKGRID

She completed her look with strappy black pointed-toe heels, a silver watch anklet, and a pair of silver bobble earrings.

Kim K’s Met Gala Look

Kardashian’s theme for the night seemed to be black leather, as that’s also what she wore to the Met Gala. She walked the red carpet in a custom full-length Chrome Hearts dress with a similar croc-patterned leather finish, featuring an asymmetrical off-shoulder neckline and a dramatic train that masked her footwear.

John Shearer/Contributor/Getty Images

Kardashian was seemingly inspired by Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour for accessories, embracing the cowboycore trend by adding a lopsided leather cowboy hat that partially shielded her face.

She completed her look with oodles of jewels from Moussaieff Jewellers, including a diamond choker, several pendant necklaces, drop earrings, two diamond rings, and a pearl chain that wrapped around her skirt.