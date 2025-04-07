Kim Kardashian Redefined “Naked Dressing” In Capri Pants & Clear Shoes

Kim Kardashian is a massive fan of the “naked” look. Beauty-wise, she keeps to a skin-matching color palette for herself as well as her customers. Her makeup line, SKKN BY KIM (which will soon fall under the SKIMS umbrella), for example, exclusively sells lip and eye products in skin-pairing shades, not a bright hue to be seen. (She employed the same MO with her former cosmetics brand, KKW Beauty.) It only makes sense that her penchant for the natural palette also translates to her wardrobe choices... and SKIMS fashion merchandise.

Apart from limited-edition drops, the intimates label’s offerings mostly come in neutrals. Naturally, to celebrate the last day of her brand’s Los Angeles pop-up, Kardashian rocked the skin-matching “naked” style, from head to toe.

Kim’s “Naked Dressing” Set

Last week, SKIMS, already valued at $4 billion, expanded even further with a new LA flagship. To give local customers an extra treat, SKIMS partnered with Mel’s Drive-In, an LA dining institution, for a weekend pop-up. To celebrate, the brand’s founder showed up with her children and tested a few items off the menu on Sunday, April 6. She ordered milkshakes and pancakes dusted with “SKIMS”-branded powdered sugar in a skin-hugging look, of course.

On top, she went for subtle layers, wearing a spaghetti-strap tank over a fitted shirt in a nearly identical beige hue. If the layering technique looks familiar, that’s because it’s reminiscent of every teen’s go-to styling hack in middle school, albeit more elevated and streamlined.

Leaning further into the monochromatic look, she paired her tops with another latte-colored piece: capri leggings. Much like the layered tank look, the stretchy knee-length piece was practically a childhood rite of passage. Nothing was more comfortable in class than wearing the capri legging look as pants, bonus points if they were Lululemon or bedazzled with rhinestones.

Her “Naked” Shoes

Her clothing wasn’t the only “naked” part of her ensemble. Just take a peek at her choice of footwear. Channeling the barefoot look, she wore high-heeled mules with a clear, PVC strap.

The see-through, plastic style has become a massive trend in Hollywood, gaining A-list supporters like Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, and Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner. Now that Kimmy has also cosigned the trend, you better believe more fashion girls will be flaunting their entire foot soon.