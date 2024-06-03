Kim Kardashian has proved time and time again that she’s fully committed to being a fashion girl. Whether she’s balancing on her tippy toes in a pair of lucite platforms at the Met Gala or organizing her massive outfit archive according to era, the Skims founder takes her personal style seriously — and it shows.

Ahead of every event, Kardashian takes to her boutique-size closet, with her stylist Danielle Levi, to try on a host of looks for consideration. She documents each ensemble before finally landing on the one, a process sometimes shown on her Hulu reality show.

Luckily for her millions of followers, she even posts pictures of the looks that don’t make the cut — and it’s those stylish rejects that I’d like to discuss today.

Kim’s Cream-Colored Halter Dress

On Monday, Kardashian gave fans a glimpse into her creative process with a photo dump of outfits from her latest fitting. The looks in question felt quintessentially Kim, all featuring buzzy brands and polished neutrals. The first look was undeniably the most glamorous: a backless floor-length halter gown with textured ivory fabric.

The plunging neckline and halter top both felt reminiscent of that iconic Marilyn Monroe dress from 1955 — and you know how much Kardashian admires the late movie star’s style (see her 2022 Met Gala look as proof).

Kim’s Gray Skirt Set

In true Kardashian fashion, she kept the color story neutral throughout, only wearing shades of white and cream. Her two-piece co-ord offered the only hint of color in the bunch — if you consider gray a color. She wore a bra top and matching skirt, which she paired with gold Rene Caovilla sandals. The winding straps added to the Grecian feel of her simplistic ’fit.

Though her bare-face and slicked back bun are likely meant to keep focus on the outfit itself, her hairstyle was a notable contrast from the bleach blonde waves she’s been rocking as of late.

Kim’s Designer Undies

Decked out in a beige skirt with an exposed underwear set a lá Miu Miu’s runway, the reality star balanced the form-fitting, pencil skirt silhouette with a halter bra top. The band of her briefs peeked out from her waistband, acting as an accessory all their own. The epitome of “corporate sleaze” style.

Kim Lace-Up Gown

The last look came courtesy of fashion newcomer Ludovic Saint Sernin. Instantly recognizable by the form-fitting mermaid shape and lace-up bodice — a signature of the brand — the gown has a distinct Medieval feel.

IMHO, these looks all deserve a red carpet moment.