Charli XCX has been teasing the color of her underwear since she released “Guess” in early August. It’s the entire focal point of the track from Brat and it’s the same but there’s three more songs so it’s not, the deluxe version of the OG Brat album.

To help with the guesswork, the singer lyrically offered some lingerie possibilities, including “pretty in pink or all see-through.” Even Billie Eilish, who later featured on the track, chimed in with her own conjecture: a “lacy black pair with the little bows.” And while the music video had all the other actors flaunting their underpinnings, Charli remained clothed... until now.

On Monday, Aug. 19, Charli finally gave fans an answer when she stripped down to nothing but undies. Can confirm: all prior guesses were incorrect. Her underwear is actually SKIMS.

Charli’s Drenched Cotton Undies

SKIMS, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and lingerie label, is famed for its ability to spot (and sign) the buzziest Hollywood phenoms like Sabrina Carpenter, Lana Del Rey, and Nicola Coughlan. The brand’s latest coup was the “Apple” songstress — and best believe that her campaign, photographed by Petra Collins, is the brattiest of them all.

Cotton underwear is arguably the least risqué boudoir choice. Charli, however, is anything but drab. To model the newest cotton collection, she wore a cream cotton bra with a faux-ripped plunging neckline. The stretchy piece featured a band with a lone black stripe. The “Boys” crooner wore matching fitted boxers with the same striped waistband.

Courtesy of SKIMS

Upping the spicy ante, she wore the set utterly drenched in “rain.” (Also, peep her wet hair and washed-out beauty look that added to her 365 party girl energy.)

Explaining the ethos behind the partnership, Charli said in a statement: “SKIMS empowers people to feel confident in their own skin, which is the essence of Brat.”

Courtesy of SKIMS

More Undies, Right This Way

Modeling more styles, the “360” hitmaker posed in several other lingerie-forward looks. In one photo, she wore a crop zip-up hoodie in ash ($82) paired with cheeky, mid-rise panties ($18).

Courtesy of SKIMS

Charli slipped into comfier options for a different layout where she donned a crop ribbed tank ($38) and loose boxers ($34) slung low on her hips.

Courtesy of SKIMS

Shop Her Looks

While the collection doesn’t officially drop until Wednesday, Aug. 21, shoppers can already sign up for early access on the site. SKIMS launches notoriously sell out, so early access is worth looking into if you want to cop Charli’s looks. Below, everything she wore in the campaign, including her $72 wet set.