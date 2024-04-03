Sabrina Carpenter Channeled Brigitte Bardot In SKIMS Lingerie

When it comes to Kim Kardashian’s industry-shifting SKIMS, just about every single famous face has been tapped for a headline-making campaign (see: Lana Del Rey, Megan Fox with Kourtney Kardashian, Usher, Ice Spice, Heidi Klum, even Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs).

In other words? Kardashian has a penchant for knowing who is having their main character moment in the public eye, as it is happening, and the shapewear brand’s latest collaboration with the hottest pop star RN proves just that.

Enter: Sabrina Carpenter.

Sabrina’s Lacy SKIMS Lingerie

Courtesy of SKIMS

Although Carpenter has been churning out bops and acting for over a decade, the breakout success of her playfully cheeky single, “Nonsense,” has skyrocketed her to a new level of fame — so much so that she opened several shows on Taylor Swift’s legendary Eras Tour.

On April 1, the pop icon took to Instagram to reveal her spring 2024 campaign with SKIMS, further cementing the brand’s total taste-making status. In each photo, Carpenter is pictured in a bedroom that seems straight out of the 1990s with poster-covered walls and a chunky landline telephone.

Carpenter is pictured in a number of sultry lingerie looks, including a lacy bubblegum pink corseted bustier and bow-adorned undies, made all the more sensual with sheer white thigh-highs.

She’s wearing the Stretch Lace Corset ($64) and Stretch Lace Tie Side Bikini ($20), both in the shade Cotton Candy.

Courtesy of SKIMS

‌Continuing the nostalgic lace theme, Carpenter is pictured in a sage green ’fit perfect for springtime, formally dubbed the Stretch Lace Babydoll Top ($58) and the Stretch Lace Brief ($20) in Talc.

Her Brigitte Bardot-Inspired Glam

If you know anything about the “Feather” singer, you likely know that her hair and makeup often reference French icon Brigitte Bardot. Her SKIMS campaign is the perfect example of just that.

Akin to the blonde bombshell before her, Carpenter is seen rocking her signature bouncy, voluminous blowout with doll-like curtain bangs. Her powder pink manicure, fully-flushed blush, and tiny pink hair ribbons only further the theme.

“I look at old photos of Brigitte Bardot and Jane Birkin and even young Dolly [Parton],” Carpenter told W Magazine just this week, naming a few of her personal style influences.

In this photo, she’s wearing the Fits Everybody Long Sleeve T-Shirt ($56) and the Fits Everybody Brief ($20), also in Talc, dressed up with white frilly ankle socks.