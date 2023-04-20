While countless fashion girlies have recently been channeling a certain pink-lovin’ Mattel doll, especially with the upcoming live-action Barbie movie, Kim Kardashian found a different pink-clad childhood icon to pay homage to.

On Wednesday, Kardashian posted an all-pink ’fit on main and it gave serious Power Ranger vibes. The KUWTK alum thought so herself and even captioned her carousel, “Fun Fact- The Pink Power Rangers name is Kimberly.” (Can confirm, it is.) In the pics, Kardashian wore a shimmery bubble gum catsuit with a mock neckline from her own shapewear label SKIMS, of course. She then matched the suit with thigh-high boots in the same metallic pink sheen.

The catsuit itself was already reminiscent of the spandex costume the ’90s superhero is known for. But the sculptural boots, which jutted away from her hips, only added to the dino-robot feel of the look. (If you’ll recall, each of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers had their own corresponding dinosaur robots that morphed into boxy giant fighters.)

Kardashian completed her look with her signature black shield sunnies and a tiny silver bag. To balance out the ‘fit’s pop of color, the SKKN BY KIM founder kept her makeup palette neutral with brown eyeshadow and a nude lip. Meanwhile, she kept her hair styled in perfectly-tousled waves.

The reality star’s fashion has been leaning into nostalgia as of late. On Tuesday, she shared a ‘fit that harkened to Uma Thurman’s Kill Bill character (and even captioned the IG post with one of the film’s iconic lines). And in early April, the SKIMS founder shared snaps from her family trip to Japan where she paid homage to the biggest Japanese childhood icon of all, Hello Kitty.

Honestly? I’m living for Kim’s nostalgia era.