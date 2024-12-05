Kim Kardashian is either in her biker era or preparing to rob a bank (as if she needs to). Lately, the reality star and SKIMS founder has been rocking ski masks on Instagram, one of which was for a nighttime bike ride. Naturally, the unexpected accessory has been divisive on social media, but Kardashian has always found a way to make it interesting.

On Dec. 4, Kardashian posted another biker-inspired look to Instagram, which made it clear that ski masks might become one of her style staples. However, she’s not resting on her laurels, always finding a way to make it spicy.

Kim’s Plunging Bodysuit

After another presumed bike ride, Kardashian posed outside in one of her signature ’fits, a striking white sleeveless bodysuit with a plunging neckline and high-cut hem that allowed for maximum cleavage. It was both spicy and muted, which is just how Kardashian likes it.

She went both spiritual and cozy for her accessories, donning a pair of tan suede Ugg-style boots with a cross at her ankles, a pearl necklace with another cross pendant, and a matching choker.

However, the most striking part of her look was her camouflage ski mask, which she cleverly called “kamouflage” (although she missed the opportunity to say “kimouflage”).

Kim’s Love Of Ski Masks

Kardashian has sported the accessory before. A day prior, she put on the same camouflage ski mask underneath an actual biker helmet as she went for a nighttime joyride (but not before posing for the Instagram photos, of course).

That time, she wore a white long-sleeved bodysuit with a butt-baring thong cut-out and sheer white tights.

Earlier this week, Kardashian wore a white printed ski mask with a painted brush-stroke effect. She paired it with a classic SKIMS ensemble, featuring a short-sleeved crop top with a plunging neckline and matching string bikini bottoms tied at the sides.

She again chose suede knee-high boots to complete her look, proving that Kardashian isn’t sacrificing coziness in this current fashion phase.