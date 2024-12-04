Kim Kardashian has never met a bodysuit she didn’t like. The figure-hugging one-piece has become utterly synonymous with her style that it’s spilled over to SKIMS, her $4 billion label, which capitalizes on her love for the item. Her love for the fitted item knows no bounds either. Thus far, she’s rocked iterations with shorts for campaigns, sparkly long ones while roaming Paris, and even an avant-garde latex option to ring in her birthday.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, she pushed the boundaries of the skin-tight look by wearing it to an unexpected activity: biking. It wasn’t any regular bodysuit either. Her biking ’fit of choice was a thong bodysuit that completely flaunted booty.

Kim’s Booty-Baring Thong Bodysuit

Any form of exercise typically requires comfortable clothes that are also movement-appropriate. Thongs, however, do not fit that bill. Anyone who’s ever worn the slinky posterior string knows in excruciating detail just how uncomfortable it can be (hello, constant wedgies and chafing). The reality TV star, however, apparently has a thong tolerance like no other.

Kardashian went out for a nighttime bike ride in an outfit only she would wear. She wore a white long-sleeved bodysuit with a butt-baring thong cut. Under the suit, she wore sheer white tights as pants, which was probably a slippery choice.

It gets even more eccentric. Instead of wearing comfortable shoes, she wore white pumps with stiletto heels. Thankfully, the rest of her accessories were actually ride-appropriate including gloves, a ski mask, and a safety helmet.

Biking Is A Style Moment

While Kardashian’s biking look errs on the extreme side risqué-wise, other celebs are also starting to treat the manual mode of transportation as chic style moments. Jennifer Lopez, for example, made headlines back in July for her chic cycling ’fit.

While out in the Hamptons, she wore floral co-ords that included an off-the-shoulder crop top and flowy maxi skirt that gave a whiff of La Dolce Vita. She accessorized the look with controversial fisherman sandals and hoop earrings.

The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID

It seems cycling is the new red carpet walk.