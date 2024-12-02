Kim Kardashian knows how to break the internet — or at least leave it abuzz. Historically, the SKIMS mogul has done so via her now-iconic booty-baring covers or viral Met Gala looks. But after a decade of sending the WWW in a tizzy, it’s getting easier for her to stir the fashion pot (and her Instagram comments section). See: her latest Instagram post.

Kim’s All-White Bikini

The KarJenners have never been confined to weather constraints and particularly love rocking slinky swim sets during cooler months. So it’s no surprise that, as more people are bundling up this winter season, Kardashian is doing the opposite and stripping to barely there swim sets.

On Sunday, Dec. 1, the SKIMS founder modeled some of her brand’s own swim wares. (It’s an entrepreneurial move employed by her family, especially Kylie Jenner.) And Kardashian’s choice was a slinky all-white bikini set.

While she typically reaches for classic triangle bikinis, her recent top of choice was slightly more covered. It featured a short-sleeved crop style with a tie-front detail. Meanwhile, her bikini bottoms — from SKIMS, of course — were perfectly in her slinky wheelhouse. She looped both stringy sides in a ribbon and pulled them high up her waist, for a high-cut, ’80s-era effect.

Her Unexpected Accessories

While the SKKN BY KIM founder’s ’fit was utterly summer-coded, her accessories were straight out of a different season entirely: winter. She covered her head with a printed ski mask — an unexpected choice.

Even her footwear was an intentionally stark mismatch. Kardashian leaned into TikTok’s viral “wrong shoe theory,” which posits that to make an outfit interesting, one’s shoes shouldn’t fall into the same aesthetic as the rest of the ensemble. And her chunky knee-high boots that looked all sorts of cozy and warm were definitely not a pair typically worn with skin-baring swim sets.

The Internet’s Reaction

Her accessories may have been too unexpected for some of her followers and left her fans divided. The comments section was rife with replies like “I don’t understand this???” and “Kimmy girl.. what is going on lol.”

For every confused comment, however, was a reply praising her look. “Wow who shot these???? She’s a genius … and you are perfect,” one user wrote, while another said, “It’s giving Blair Witch Project but Fashuuuun.” Wherever fans stand on the ’fit, the internet chatter around it proves Kardashian always dominates fashion conversations.