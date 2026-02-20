Kim Kardashian might be SKIMS’ best model (though her little sister, Kylie Jenner, has also proven her expertise). For the brand’s latest drop, the Everyday Cotton collection, which launched Feb. 17, Kardashian and Jenner both sported the new wares — and they proved there’s nothing boring about basics.

Kim’s Plunging Bra & Undies

SKIMS has come a long way since Kardashian first launched the shapewear label in 2019 — over the years, she’s put out Internet-breaking collabs and even partnered with Team USA to create Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics gear. But with all this excitement, there’s still something undeniably appealing about going back to the basics — and it seems like Kardashian is in agreement.

With the SKIMS Everyday Cotton collection, the reality TV star expanded on the brand’s basic offerings, dropping sleek silhouettes in neutral colors and the brand’s signature soft fabric.

In a Feb. 17 Instagram post, Kardashian modeled a nude set from the collection — sporting the plunging Unlined Demi Bra ($48) and low-waisted Hipster undies ($20), both in a sand-toned heather fabric, made from 100% cotton gusset. With the rest of her look, Kardashian embraced the collection’s simplicity. She skipped the glam and accessories, letting the nude undergarments shine.

Behind-The-Scenes With Kim

Kardashian is a reality star through and through, so it’s no surprise that she gave fans a peak behind the curtain in a Feb. 19 Instagram photo dump, captioned “my week.” Among behind-the-scenes shots of her latest SKIMS shoot, Kardashian also included some selfies of her ‘fits.

In one mirror selfie, Kardashian wore a white ribbed bodysuit with a plunging scoop neckline. The most surprising detail of this look, however, wasn’t her outfit. It was her hair. In the picture, she swapped her long brunette locks for a honey blonde bob with a millennial-coded side part.

In another picture, Kardashian switched back to her signature raven-colored locks in a slicked-back bun. She wore a black top with a dramatic U-shape neckline that dipped almost to her waist. She kept her look monochromatic, pairing the sculptural top with black pants and slouchy black boots. She wore a fuzzy black fur jacket around her shoulders and added a sparkly touch with a diamond choker necklace.

Whether she’s in basics or diamonds, Kardashian’s always a star.