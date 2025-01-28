Between the release of Beyoncé’s country record Cowboy Carter, Megan Thee Stallion’s many odes to her Texas roots, and Bella Hadid’s turn as a certified horse girl, there’s no denying 2024 was the year of “cowboycore.” But don’t worry, because the trend isn’t going anywhere in 2025. At least, not if Kim Kardashian has anything to say about it.

Kim’s Plunging Cowboycore Top

It’s no secret Kardashian has been on the cutting edge of countless trends: athleisure, naked dressing, Y2K, the list goes on. And now, she’s finally diving into the biggest style craze of the past year.

In true Kim K fashion, the mother-of-four managed to put her own spicy spin on cowboycore, proving once and for all that the Americana aesthetic is here to stay.

In a selfie shared to her Instagram story on Jan. 26, the SKKN BY KIM founder wears a dark grey Louis Vuitton cowboy hat and a black leather button down shirt. Rather than closing the top all the way, Kardashian opted for a half-buttoned, half-unbuttoned look that left her cleavage on display.

Situated between the plunging neckline sat a braided black bolo tie — a classic cowboycore accessory. She also styled the shirt tucked into a pair of acid wash denim jeans, which she secured with a black leather belt embossed with the Louis Vuitton logo on the buckle.

She Wore Assless Chaps, Too

Though cowboy hats and bolo ties will forever be a cornerstone of the aesthetic, there’s one item that is guaranteed to take a cowboycore ‘fit to the next level: assless chaps. Clearly, Kardashian did her research before putting together her countrified ensemble (and maybe even took a page out of Beyoncé’s book in the process), because she made sure to complete the look with the cheeky garment layered atop her jeans.

The black leather chaps boasted a subtle fringe design down the legs, and featured a braided-edge strap across the waist.

Kardashian wore the Western wear for her daughter Chicago’s cowgirl-themed seventh birthday party.