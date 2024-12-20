While most people have begun winding down for the holidays, the Kar-Jenners are still moving at their usual high-speed pace. Kendall has been busy modeling in seasonal skivvies campaigns, Kylie recently attended the after-party for boyfriend Timothée Chalamet’s new movie, A Complete Unknown, Khloé graced the cover of Bustle’s December issue, and Kris is likely hard at work putting the final touches on the family’s annual Christmas Eve party.

Even Kim, who recently broke her foot, can’t be slowed down — not only did she attend Billie Eilish’s Dec. 17 concert at the Forum while injured, the mogul also just opened a SKIMS flagship store in New York City on Fifth Avenue. And as if she didn’t have enough on her plate already, Kardashian just brought back one of the biggest trends of the 2000s in the spiciest way.

Kim’s Y2K Grommet Dress

From athleisure to naked dressing, Kim Kardashian has been at the forefront of countless fashion trends. Even before she became a household name, the mother-of-four dabbled in just about every Y2K trend imaginable, like low-rise jeans, velour tracksuits, and trucker hats. Now that early-aughts fashions are back in style, it was only a matter of time before Kardashian would return to her roots.

On Dec. 19, the SKIMS founder took to her Instagram stories to share some highlights from a recent fitting. In the videos, Kardashian wears a merlot-colored floor-length dress. The leather garment boasted a bodycon silhouette that tightly hugged her body, and a plunging halter neckline that left her cleavage totally exposed.

Instead of the usual sparkle we’ve come to expect from a holiday party dress, the saucy number was embellished with a Y2K-inspired grommet detail across the trim of the bustier, before joining in the middle all the way down to the hemline.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Kim K dress if it weren’t a little risqué. Each side of the rib cage featured a small triangle-shaped cutout that revealed some skin just below the chest.

As she posed in the dress, her team tended to her voluminous, Pamela Anderson-inspired blowout.

And before you start to worry — yes, her foot was protected in its boot during the try-on.

“Reveal the boot — it’s never cute,” she says in the video. Lucky for her, everyone will be too busy admiring the rest of the outfit to notice.