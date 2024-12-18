Kendall Jenner Stripped Down To Santa Red Undies For Her New Campaign

Sure, Santa Claus works hard during the holidays, but Kendall Jenner works harder. After starring in a series of seasonal Gucci campaigns, rocking monogrammed wares against snowy slopes, she’s back with another endorsement. This time, it’s with her longtime collaborator Calvin Klein.

The 818 Tequila founder started modeling for the label in 2015. Since then, nothing has come between her and her Calvins. On Tuesday, Dec. 17, the supermodel starred in the brand’s holiday materials. As per usual, her looks were hella spicy, stripping to skivvies in one photo while rocking lacy sleepwear in another.

Kendall’s Holiday Wares

Photographed on film by Marissa Dazza Sandoval, Jenner was all smiles as she modeled the brand’s newest lingerie offerings. She wore the label’s famed cotton racerback bralette in a Santa red hue, replete with the iconic inch-wide band. Unlike CK’s typical two-toned styles, the monogrammed band was crafted in the same cherry hue, in high-shine satin for that extra dose of Yuletide cheer.

Jenner loves a coordinated slay, even down to her skivvies. So she paired her stretchy bra with a matching thong. It featured a similarly shiny waistband against matte cotton fabric and a cheeky cut.

More Saucy Looks, Right This Way

Jenner flaunted a few more ’fits in the campaign including another co-ord set. Armed with the knowledge that undies aren’t the only intimates worth investing in, the reality TV star slipped into decadent sleepwear. Her choice was a silky black camisole with a décolletage-flaunting see-through lace detail.

She paired it with matching loose shorts with a lace trim. Posing with a cheeky little wink, the vibe she gave off was rolling out of bed on a lazy Sunday and lounging around in lingerie.

In her final layout, she finally wore (outdoor) clothes. And her choice was a sleeveless ribbed knit midi with a mock neck. The fitted piece was crafted in shiny Lurex for a shimmery, eye-catching statement.

Shop Her Looks

PSA: Most of the clothes Jenner modeled are available to shop... on sale. While the cotton bikini and camisole are yet to drop on the website, the bralette, satin shorts, and dress are discounted at $23, $33, and $114, respectively.

Another day, another holiday campaign.