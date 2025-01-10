Kim Kardashian’s fashion oeuvre is unparalleled. Her red carpet history alone proves exactly why she’s a style icon. Between wearing Princess Diana’s $200,000 cross necklace at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala, skipping pants at the Academy Museum Gala, and all of her (controversial) Met Gala outings, the reality TV star has always had an affinity for turning heads on any carpet. Her MO seems to be: the spicier, the better.

One of her most unforgettable and most risqué outfits was her gilded number at the 2015 Grammys, aka her uber-chic, glorified robe.

Kim’s Cleavage-Baring Gown

Kardashian underwent a style evolution in the mid-2010s, largely spurred by her marriage to Kanye West, whom she divorced in 2022. (The rapper infamously rehauled her entire wardrobe in 2012, nearly bringing his then-wife to tears.) Her dress on Feb. 8, 2015, however, would become a bedrock of Kim Kardashian 2.0, fashion A-lister.

Though she only attended music’s biggest night to support her then-husband, she stole the show in her ensemble. The SKIMS mogul wore a long-sleeve dress completely engulfed in golden crystals, with embroidered accents on the shoulders, wrists, and pockets (yes, it had pockets).

It was so iridescent, she was practically flickering. It’s what drew her to the gown in the first place. “I loved how sparkly it was,” Kardashian told Ryan Seacrest in an interview.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The focal point of her look, however, wasn’t her glistening fabric — it was what was left bare. The dress featured a plunging neckline so deep, it crept down her belt-cinched waist. As if mirroring the opening, her floor-length skirt also featured a massive slit that hiked vertiginously high.

The number was designed by Jean Paul Gaultier, a favorite of the family who would later tap little sister Kylie Jenner as his label’s muse.

Her Extreme Side Part

Since she was already dripping in sparkle, Kardashian steered clear of any additional jewelry — a wise styling move. Even her beauty look was low-key. Save for a smoky eye, she wore barely there makeup, including skin-matching lipstick (a Kardashian favorite). The entrepreneur also styled her lob (long bob) messily, with an exaggerated side part.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images

Kardashian apparently loved the look. On her now-defunct website, she shared her favorite red carpet looks from that year, this gilded stunner included.

She Treated It As Loungewear

Save for the utter decadence of the crystals, the dress strongly resembled a bedazzled robe, similar to the loungewear she offers via SKIMS, and she treated it like one.

Typically, immediately following awards shows, celebs flock to their chosen after-parties, changing into a second outfit or giving their carpet looks even more mileage. Kardashian’s look definitely got that — literally.

After the Grammys, she headed straight to LAX to catch a flight to New York, with West and daughter North in tow. Treating her bathrobe-esque dress like actual loungewear, she didn’t bother changing into something more comfortable.

Iconic.