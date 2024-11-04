Kim Kardashian’s closet is practically a museum. She’s been collecting fashion artifacts like a professional curator. Apart from runway looks from decades past (see: Chanel bikinis from ’90s runways), she’s amassed key relics from pop culture canon, buying key pieces from late greats at auctions. Elizabeth Taylor’s bracelets, Jacqueline Kennedy’s watch, and even Michael Jackson’s hat from his “Smooth Criminal” music video are among her impressive collection.

Last year, Kardashian added another key item to her burgeoning set: Princess Diana’s necklace. The purchase made waves, of course. Apart from its eye-watering price point (nearly $200,000), it’s rare for the late royal’s items to be auctioned — especially a piece so memorable as the dazzling Attallah cross, a massive pendant lined with amethysts and diamonds she wore to a 1987 charity gala.

After almost two years in storage, the reality TV star finally found the perfect event to give the piece a spin: the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala. Naturally, she gave it a Kim Kardashian twist.

Kim’s Plunging Dress

The annual gala draws some of fashion and film’s brightest. That said, Kardashian is a regular attendee. In the past, she’s worn iterations of black gowns and, at last year’s bash, a vivid fuchsia pink number. This year, she went the opposite route in all-white.

Decked out in Gucci, she wore a fitted floor-length gown marked by a massive plunging neckline. For added drama, she wore a long-sleeved cape on her forearms with a train trailing behind.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

A Must-See: Princess Di’s Jewelry

Late last year, Dianacore, aka dressing à la the late royal, rose to popularity as an offshoot of the quiet luxury aesthetic. Everyone from Selena Gomez to Sofia Richie channeled the stylistic leanings of elegance personified. The majority of stars who partook in the trend donned drop-waist dresses and puffy ’80s-style sleeves, some of Diana’s go-tos.

No one, however, comes close to Kardashian’s take on Dianacore. She didn’t just dress like the People’s Princess, she wore one of Lady Di’s famed items. Behold the massive cross necklace on her bare décolletage, which Kardashian purchased for $197,453.

Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

While Princess Di wore hers with a long strand of pearls, Kardashian strung the crucifix on a short pearl-strand necklace. She also went the maximalist route and layered it with multiple neckpieces including a choker of multi-strand pearls, also similar to Diana’s famed sapphire-and-pearl choker.

The OG Moment

Unlike the SKIMS mogul’s revealing take, Diana’s OG look was, well, not. In October 1987, she attended a charity gala in a drop-waist confection. The fitted bodice was crafted in black velvet while the billowing skirt (and ruffled collar) were made with a decadent metallic eggplant material. The ensemble was the perfect backdrop for the massive amethyst and diamonds crucifix that hung low on her waist.

Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

There’s no better style inspiration than Princess Di.