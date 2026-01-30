Every Valentine’s Day, people celebrate their loved ones with fancy dinner reservations, bouquets of flowers, chocolates, and other idiosyncratic gifts. However, there’s another canon event that the most romantic day of the year prompts. As it nears Feb. 14, many celebrities start to model lingerie brands’ V-Day collections.

Rihanna and Hailey Bieber have already kickstarted the custom, fronting spicy Savage X Fenty and Victoria’s Secret materials, respectively. Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown, who owns Florence by Mills, served cutecore in her ready-to-wear label’s heart-clad loungewear. The latest celeb to follow suit: SKIMS mogul Kim Kardashian.

Each year, SKIMS opens a Valentine’s Shop, which includes saccharine intimates, cutesy prints, and risqué limited-edition sets. Though Kardashian didn’t actually star in the 2026 collection’s accompanying photo shoot, she still took to Instagram to model some of her favorites.

Kim’s Lacy Black Set

On Thursday, Jan. 29, the reality TV star shared photos on Instagram, wearing some pieces from SKIMS’ holiday-themed shop. In the first photo dump, she wore a deep espresso brown set, which included a lacy, cleavage-baring unlined demi bra ($98) and a matching lacy G-string ($48), the slinky straps pulled high up her waist.

For a luxe flourish, she completed the look with a similarly chocolatey silk robe ($248) with a lace trim around the cuffs.

Her Logo Tee & Ruffled Undies

After modeling a sultry set, Kardashian slipped into something comfier. She wore a black T-shirt ($58) in collaboration with artist Asspizza. The crew neck cotton tee was marked by a pink heart enclosing the brand’s logo. As for her bottoms, she went with fuller coverage in mid-rise briefs with a coquettish ruffle trim.

A Graphic Tee & Thong

On a posting roll, Kardashian shared a third set of pics. In the selection, she went for color in a pink-and-white number while holding on to one of her Pomeranian puppies. She wore a stretchy crew neck pink tee ($54) with “YOU WISH” written in large font in a darker shade of pink.

As for her bottoms, she paired it with a contrasting white cotton thong ($12) with a scallop-trimmed and logo-clad elastic waistband.

These items, along with over 20 other limited-edition pieces and signature favorites in new prints, are all available to shop on SKIMS right now. Get ‘em while they’re hot — and not sold out.