Hailey Bieber is no stranger to Victoria’s Secret. In 2024, she appeared in several of the intimates brand’s campaigns wearing teeny bikinis, lacy thongs, and even cottagecore lingerie. Since it’s been roughly two years since she last fronted a VS ad, her comeback is understandably a banger.

Referred to by the brand as “the season’s queen of hearts,” Bieber is the star of Victoria’s Secret’s “A Very VS Valentine’s” campaign. If the Rhode founder’s stripped-down ‘fits are anything to go by, the romantic holiday requires a strict uniform of spicy, sheer lingerie embroidered with cutesy hearts and flowers.

Hailey’s See-Through Set

In one layout, photographed by Adrienne Raquel and styled by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Bieber brought the (literal) fire by posing inside a circle of lit candles in a four-piece intimates set. The model wore the Wicked Hearts & Roses Embroidery Unlined Balconette Bra ($75), which featured split cups. The lower half was fully opaque, while the upper half was crafted in a see-through mesh. It was also generously embroidered with rosettes and saccharine pink hearts. It’s cutecore meets risqué.

She completed the set with a matching sheer thong panty ($30), garter belt ($40), and lacy thigh-highs monogrammed with a crystal-encrusted “VS.”

Courtesy of Victoria's Secret

More Steamy Lingerie Ahead

Bieber posed in several other daring underpinnings for the campaign, which also featured Alexis Carrington, Isabeli Fontana, and Maty Fall. In another layout, Bieber posed atop a bed in a strappy black teddy ($90) covered in dark pink and red “cherry” (aka the stone fruit that most resembles a heart) embroidery.

Courtesy of Victoria's Secret

Elsewhere in the campaign, Bieber changed into an all-red set, because what’s V-Day without a crimson showstopper? Her choice included a sheer chiffon bralette ($25) and matching bikini panties ($19), both lined with a ruffle trim and covered in teeny hearts.

Courtesy of Victoria's Secret

She also went the cheeky route in a hot pink Sheer Stripe Lace-Trim Cupped Bodysuit ($70), which featured a triangular keyhole cutout and a booty-baring thong, paired with jeans — an unexpected choice.

Courtesy of Victoria's Secret

The Throwback Moment

Bieber also paid homage to one of Victoria’s Secret’s most iconic ads, recreating Gisele Bündchen’s Think Pink fragrance campaign from 2001. Like the OG reference, Bieber sat in a drawer while painting her nails in nothing but lingerie.

Unlike the former VS Angel’s spot, in which she wore a silky pink set, Bieber rocked a sheer brassiere with black polka dots ($45) and a matching high-leg thong ($17).

Victoria's Secret Victoria's Secret 1 / 2

VS Fashion Show when?!