If momager Kris Jenner knows how to nurture talent, her daughter Kim Kardashian has a different skill set entirely. She’s preternaturally attuned to the next big thing — and has a knack for persuading them to star in SKIMS campaigns.

Thus far, she’s cast the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, and Kate Hudson while they were still on the cusp of superstardom (or, in Hudson’s case, her renaissance). If you look at the label’s latest campaign, it seems Kardashian’s already anointed the next hot thing for summer: herself.

Kim’s Wet Look

On Monday, March 3, ways ahead of warmer months, the $4 billion-valued brand dropped its new SKIMS Swim promo materials, starring one Kim Kardashian. While she rarely stars in her own campaigns these days, the SKKN BY KIM mogul was the fitting choice for swimsuits so spicy they could break the internet. Take her first look as an example.

In one photo, taken by Playboy photographer Ana Dias, the reality TV star wore a seemingly mismatched set. Her string bikini bottoms, knotted on each side, came in an electric blue hue. Her top, however, didn’t even veer near traditional resortwear territory. Instead, she wore a cropped white shirt that looked like it was cut — DIY-style — straight down the middle, almost to the hemline. The plunging neckline was so deep, in fact, that it looked like it could’ve easily ripped. It was also completely soaked through.

More Bikinis, Right This Way

The rest of the resort-ready pieces were all in matching sets. There were triangle bikinis (a Kardashian favorite) in cobalt and multiple animal prints that channeled beachside maximalism. In one photo, she wore a leopard print cropped-cami style bra top and the ittiest, bittiest thong bikini. It was ruched, too, for adjustable coverage.

Leaning into the predatory felines this season, she also released styles in a white tiger print. One set, for example, came in a scoop neck bra and cheeky, high-cut string bottoms.

She really is breaking the internet one campaign at a time.