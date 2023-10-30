Kourtney Kardashian just pulled off the best Halloween costume of the year, IMO. Over Halloweekend, she duplicated one of Kim’s most controversial outfits of all time — baby bump and all.

The look in question — straight out of Kim’s Met Gala archives — garnered so much criticism, it even made her cry. But Kourtney payed homage to the look, proving what a slay it truly was.

The Infamous Floral Dress

A decade after its hotly-debated red carpet debut, a very pregnant Kourtney Kardashian modeled what’s been dubbed the “floral couch dress.” Like her sister before her, the Poosh founder slipped into a turtleneck gown boasting a strikingly lifelike floral print and a thigh-high slit.

It’s unclear whether this is the exact same dress Kim wore in 2013, but since she’s known to keep impeccable fashion archives, it seems likely.

Just like Kim — who was pregnant with her first child, North West, at the time — Kourtney styled the Givenchy dress with matching gloves and platform sandals, both in the same peony print.

Nailing even the tiniest detail, Kourtney also donned a raspberry pout and a sleek low ponytail reminiscent of the style Kim sported at her very first Met Gala.

Not-So-Rave Reviews

When Kim wore the floral gown on the Met steps — then, as Kanye West’s plus-one — the look was mercilessly roasted on social media. According to a 2019 video interview with Vogue, the reality star wasn’t sold on the dress to begin with.

Apparently, she preferred the black version of the design, but Riccardo Tisci, who was the creative director at the time, convinced Kim to go bold, telling her Anna Wintour “really wanted the floral.”

Karwai Tang/FilmMagic/Getty Images

"I was crying the whole way home, because I just couldn't believe it," she said in the video. "There were all these memes about me and this couch, and I think Robin Williams even tweeted it and said I looked like Mrs. Doubtfire, like it was like this whole thing. So I just, like, cried."

Does This Mean The Beef Is Over?

If you haven’t been keeping up with “The Kardashians” lately, the sisters have been at each other’s throats. Season four kicked off last month with a heated phone call in which Kourtney called Kim a “narcissist” and a “witch,” before ending with “I hate you.”

The drama started last season, when the two were at odds over Kim’s collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana. Said collab came just months after the Italian fashion house dressed Kourtney and the family for her May 2022 wedding to Travis Barker.

One follower referenced the feud in the comments, saying: “She took my wedding venue. She took my wedding singer. She took my wedding country. And she took my sofa look 😂😂.”

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, was Kourtney’s Halloween costume shade or homage? Gaby Bondi, Bustle's TV Editor, thinks the latter. Though “Kim and Kourtney have had a rocky relationship for years,” she notes “they usually make up and find their way back to being on good terms.”

A Sartorial Olive Branch: "Kourtney duping Kim’s Met Gala look is likely her way of extending an olive branch and showing fans that, despite their differences (and Kourtney’s absence from Kim’s birthday bash), the sisters still care about each other." — Bondi

No matter the meaning, I think we can all agree: this was a costume for the books.