As The Kardashians viewers already know, Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t leave the house much. Or tolerate her sisters when she’s not up for it. But when she does step out for any reason, she makes it count sartorially.

On March 19, Kardashian took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes snapshots from her new ad campaign for her vitamin gummies brand, Lemme. The ad stars an adorable cat, which even made her sister Khloé and niece True Thompson jealous. “Why wouldn’t you invite True to set if there was a cat there?!?!” Khloé commented. “I’m telling her this happened when school’s over.”

While the cat was clearly the star of the show, Kardashian’s outfits also stood out, proving that the businesswoman could get spicy when she felt like it.

Kourtney’s Sheer Lingerie

In one campaign image, Kardashian put an elevated twist on lingerie. She wore a sky-blue babydoll dress with a bow tied in front and a voluminous hem dotted with showgirl-like fringe feathers. Naturally, the cat was particularly intrigued by this garment.

Her flowy cover-up was see-through, letting Kardashian expose her strappy black thong underneath. She brought back the color-blocking trend for her footwear, completing her look with a pair of hot pink platform heels with magenta feathers over the straps.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney’s Lacy Gown

Elsewhere in the campaign, Kardashian somehow made lingerie look a bit regal. She wore a silky floor-length gown in a royal violet hue, with a hip-hugging hourglass silhouette. The dress featured an asymmetrical lacy strap that continued to descend her bodice, adding a lingerie-inspired touch to the look.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Naturally, she completed this look with her favorite accessory, the cat, letting them perch on top of her hips. What a star.