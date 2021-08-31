Kourtney Kardashian is, in my humble opinion, the sleeper style icon of the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan. And while her off-duty wears are pretty consistent — bodysuits and vintage-inspired jeans — her after-hours and vacation looks have totally transformed since she started dating Travis Barker. When it comes to date dressing, she’s become a bit more edgy than she ever has before.

Kardashian jumped into the role of stylish rocker chick effortlessly. She’s traded her silk pants for lace-up leather styles; swapped out oversized cashmere knits for black hoodies; and added lug soles with nearly every mini silhouette she wears. Together with Barker, she’s a punk rock dream.

As Barker joined Blink-182 in 1998, the couple’s retro style inspiration makes total sense. Sartorially, they’ve returned to the era of his heyday, and Kardashian has fully embraced her inner ‘90s child, coordinating her retro looks with Barker like a pro. They’re both leaning into the hoodie phase, embracing that signature ‘ugly’ ‘90s grunge staple. And their outfit combos are grunge as well, with Kardashian pairing mini skirts with combat boots and Barker teaming skinny jeans with slim-fit tees.

Be it across the ocean taking in the sights in Venice or closer to their California home, the pair is certainly dressing to be seen. Ahead, find their best coordinating outfits so far.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Italy Date Outfits Photopix/GC Images/Getty Images The duo went for a high-low look with Kardashian in an after-hours mini and cardigan that revealed a bustier underneath, and Barker slipping into pin-striped skinny trousers and a graphic tee.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s ‘90s Grunge Outfits Backgrid USA Barker and Kardashian coordinated their vacation looks with an all-black take on that ‘ugly’ ‘90s trend: grunge. They twinned in hoodies, with Barker leaving his open to reveal a graphic tee underneath and Kardashian going for a pullover with flare pants instead

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Black & White Date Outfits Backgrid USA For daytime wear, Kardashian slipped into a black cross-chest mini dress with cross-shaped embellishments along the skirt. For a bit more edge, she styled it with lug-sole platform shoes. Barker, by her side, went for an all-white look, throwing a classic tee on over printed denim.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Dressed-Up All-Black Outfits Photopix/GC Images/Getty Images The pair went for a formal look, dressing up for an outing in Venice in...you guessed it...all black. Kardashian chose a tight black velvet mini dress, while Barker wore a suit (sans shirt), that showed off all of his tattoos.