Celebrity Style
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are Masters Of Retro Style
‘90s grunge, 2000s lingerie, and more.
Kourtney Kardashian is, in my humble opinion, the sleeper style icon of the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan. And while her off-duty wears are pretty consistent — bodysuits and vintage-inspired jeans — her after-hours and vacation looks have totally transformed since she started dating Travis Barker. When it comes to date dressing, she’s become a bit more edgy than she ever has before.
Kardashian jumped into the role of stylish rocker chick effortlessly. She’s traded her silk pants for lace-up leather styles; swapped out oversized cashmere knits for black hoodies; and added lug soles with nearly every mini silhouette she wears. Together with Barker, she’s a punk rock dream.
As Barker joined Blink-182 in 1998, the couple’s retro style inspiration makes total sense. Sartorially, they’ve returned to the era of his heyday, and Kardashian has fully embraced her inner ‘90s child, coordinating her retro looks with Barker like a pro. They’re both leaning into the hoodie phase, embracing that signature ‘ugly’ ‘90s grunge staple. And their outfit combos are grunge as well, with Kardashian pairing mini skirts with combat boots and Barker teaming skinny jeans with slim-fit tees.
Be it across the ocean taking in the sights in Venice or closer to their California home, the pair is certainly dressing to be seen. Ahead, find their best coordinating outfits so far.