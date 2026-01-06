Don’t leave Kristen Stewart out of the “naked dressing” conversation. The Twilight star is an underrated spicy style star who’s embraced all slices of the barely-there fashion pie. Thus far, she’s rocked the no-pants style in knitted undies while out and about in New York, rocked a high-cut bodysuit on the red carpet, and recently went braless under an open vest to sit front row at a fashion show.

Her favorite saucy style? The see-through dress, a look she repeated when she stopped by The Late Show with Seth Meyers on Monday, Jan. 5.

Kristen’s Sparkly Sheer Dress

Even the spiciest savants tend to save their nakedest ensembles for IRL outings (read: fashion shows, girls’ nights, and red carpets), dressing a tad more conservatively when it comes to their TV appearances. Not Stewart. The Spencer actor boldly hit the late-night show in what appears to be a diaphanous dress awash in clear sequins. The sparkly light gray piece was utterly see-through and served as the perfect overlay for her contrasting black hipster undies.

As a surprise to no one, the Love Lies Bleeding actor injected her ‘fit with her signature edgy DNA by topping it off with the humblest wardrobe basic: a white tee. Hers just happened to be cropped, loose, and sleeveless. (It’s also reasonably priced, going for $78 from Leset).

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The “Wrong Shoe Theory” In Action

For even more edge, she paired the otherwise glamorous dress with tall chunky leather boots — not the pair you’d expect. It’s the perfect example of TikTok’s “wrong shoe theory,” which posits that an outfit becomes infinitely more interesting if accessorized by shoes that might not go with the outfit’s overall vibe.

While others may have paired the glimmering maxi with strappy heels or even a pointed-toe pump, Stewart took a risk by pairing it with something unexpected. And it paid off.

A Dash Of ’90s Grunge

After the show, the actor made her ensemble a bit more winter-friendly and threw on an inky zip-up jacket with red plaid lining, yet another surprising addition to her glitzy base. Paired with her sunglasses and messy top knot, the overall look served major ’90s grunge.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2

I think Bella Swan would approve.