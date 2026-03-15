If you were hoping for another Kylie Jenner Oscars sighting, you’re in luck. The reality TV star is reportedly en route to the 2026 Academy Awards, looking like a vision in Schiaparelli.

Kylie’s Red-Hot Gown

Though Jenner has been hitting the awards show circuit to support her man, Timothée Chalamet, and his multiple Marty Supreme nominations, she’s made it a tradition to skip the red carpet. Instead, to still give the people what they want, she’s made it a point to do her own makeshift walk before heading to the ceremony proper and uploading it on main.

Leaning into the same M.O. for the Oscars, Jenner shared her look ahead of the awards show proper. Captioning it, “Jessica who?”, the Kylie Cosmetics founder strutted in a figure-hugging halter gown crafted in a glittery red fabric that would give Jessica Rabbit a run for her money. Designed by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli, it featured a décolletage-forward neckline with the label’s signature keyhole cutout.

She paired the already glitzy number with even more sparkle — 200 carats worth, to be exact. Jenner paired a Lorraine Schwartz diamond necklace, featuring two massive teardrop pendants, with equally frosted earrings and a huge ring.

If the gown looks familiar, that’s because she’s worn a version in a different color in 2023 when she attended Schiaparelli’s Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 show. Talking about the ‘fit with Vogue, Jenner called it her “favorite look of all time.” She added, “It was just perfect. I definitely felt the most beautiful I’ve ever felt in my life ... I think it was one of the first times he ever showed the keyhole.”

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After raving about Roseberry’s vision, she added, “Anytime I'm trying to figure out what to wear for an event, I’m like, ‘Should I just wear the keyhole dress again?’ I think I need another moment in this dress. Or maybe another color.”

Well played, Kylie. Well played.