If you’ve been taking a break from makeup recently, you’ve probably filled your beauty shelves with a plethora of skincare products to help your complexion glow. From Rihanna’s Fenty Skin to Alicia Key’s Keys Soulcare, there are plenty of options to treat every skincare concern. And now Kylie Jenner has added three new additions to her bestselling Kylie Skin Clean and Clarify range, which includes a new cleanser, moisturiser, and pimple patches.

The Clarifying Cleansing Gel, £29, features a gentle formula that works overtime to unclog your pores while removing impurities, excess oils, and makeup without stripping the skin. It contains salicylic acid, an exfoliant that helps to balance, brighten, and even out the skin tone, which can be used both morning and night.

Next up is the Clarifying Gel Cream, £29, that delivers long-lasting hydration. It’s packed full of skin-loving ingredients such as niacinamide to help brighten the appearance of dark spots, and panthenol to soothe skin and reduce redness. This lightweight moisturiser can be used on its own or as a makeup base in the morning, and a hydrating cream at night.

For those who struggle with pesky pimples can look to Jenner’s new heart-shaped Clarifying Patches, £16, which help to draw out impurities, dirt, and excess oil while staying put for eight to 10 hours. Each patch contains a formula of moringa seed oil, neem extract, and tea tree oil to help soothe the skin and reduce redness. The potent mixture of niacinamide and salicylic acid work together to reduce the appearance of blemishes and lightens dark spots too.

This almight trio of products are designed to have your skin glowing just like Jenner’s in no time. “I’m so excited to introduce new products within the Clear & Clarify Range that work in conjunction with the rest of the lineup for the ultimate clear-skin hack,” Jenner said in a statement. “I noticed such a difference in my skin when I incorporated our new Clarifying Cleansing Gel into my routine. The Clarifying Patches are also life-savers, applying one overnight draws out any dirt and excess oil on skin – and they come in such a cute, pink heart. They’re definitely must-haves.”

The new additions will be available to buy at Boots, Selfridges, and Harrods. Plus, there are five new beauty launches to get excited about this week.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.