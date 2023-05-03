It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner is a Jean Paul Gaultier girlie. She has rocked the label’s creations on numerous occasions, from couture gowns for fashion week appearances to nipple print bikinis for poolside lounging. The reality star even attended the 2023 Met Gala and its after-party in two looks from the French label.

So it’s really no surprise that she’s *officially* a Gaultier muse. Jenner is starring in the brand’s newest campaign, which will be released this week. On Tuesday, she fulfilled her ambassador duties, gracing the Jean Paul Gaultier x The Webster launch in New York, hand-in-hand with daughter Stormi Webster (not affiliated with The Webster).

Stormi proved she’s a budding fashionista, donning a cute printed dress and leggings paired with pristine white sneakers. Jenner, meanwhile, rocked the sultry trend celebs love: the naked dress. Save for printed roses in sunset hues blooming leisurely across the fabric, the ankle-length number was completely see-through.

The diaphanous material gave way for Jenner to rock another buzzy trend: exposed undies. While Jenner kept the look chic with a beige bra and underwear set, she added her own twist with a matching corset at the waist. The styling choice gave unexpected dimension to the now-ubiquitous style.

Jenner merchandised the spring-y look with white pointed pumps, statement rings, and a boxy red clutch for a much-needed pop of color. She kept the floral motif throughout, even adding a floral hair accessory to her ‘90s-inspired updo.

