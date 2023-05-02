At last night’s Met Gala, AKA the Super Bowl of fashion, stars took to the event in their best (and biggest) ‘fits. As expected, style star Olivia Wilde knocked her own look out of the park. Her Chloé number was an ode to Karl Lagerfeld’s early surrealist design: the Violin Dress. But, paired with a massive waist cut-out, it was also uber-spicy. Her after-party ‘fit, however, was even more so.

Wilde’s second look of the night was decidedly daring (putting the “party” in after-party, if I may say so myself). She turned out in a netted metallic silver dress that was completely see-through, revealing what was underneath, namely: a black thong.

The exposed thong look — a divisive Y2K-era style that’s been making a comeback in recent months — was a big hit at the fashion-focussed event. Gigi Hadid boldly rocked the trend to the gala itself, while the likes of Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and, of course, Wilde turned out their takes at the following after-parties. Wilde was definitely in good company.

Giving the rest of her ensemble a touch more edge, Wilde donned chunky platform booties to match her black undies and held an angular gold clutch. She ditched other accessories, making the ‘fit look even more effortless.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Clearly, she’s winning the style game.