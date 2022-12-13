If you didn’t know, Kylie Jenner enjoyed a winter getaway to snowy Aspen, Colorado over the weekend. And, true to form, the cosmetics mogul has been sharing some spicy photos from the trip with her many, many followers.

In the multiple photoshoots she posted on Instagram yesterday, one thing is made very clear — even in freezing temps, Jenner knows how to turn up the heat. One photo shows the 25-year-old modeling a black button-front Skims onesie ($148) featuring rhinestone logo detailing all over. In another, she’s posing on a table (you know, as one does) and showing off her fluffy shearling boots set on top of a chunky wedge heel. The very #wintercore shoes are courtesy of Loewe and retail for a cool $1,200. With fleecy shoes like that, she absolutely nailed the cozy look.

In an earlier Insta post, the Kardashians star can be seen wearing the same plush, camel-colored boots with a teeny-tiny black vinyl bikini from, you guessed it, Good American. (You gotta stan a supportive sis.) Amping up the drama, she also added sleek sunglasses — despite the dark — and a white robe to, ya know, keep warm.

Khloe Kardashian was quick to offer up a cheeky comment, writing “you’re going to melt the snow” and “@goodamerican never looked so good.” I mean, where’s the lie?