Kylie Jenner skipped the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet, but she snuck into the event for a super sweet reason: to support her beau, Timothée Chalamet. Turning the fête into a date night, she dressed accordingly, rivaling the star power of award-winning actors and their ensembles.

Jenner has experience being the stylish plus-one. She employed the same MO at the 2024 Globes, also choosing to bypass the carpet. Her and Chalamet’s sweet moments inside, however, still went viral last year, including a kiss they shared.

Kylie’s Archival Silver Gown

Jenner’s wardrobe choice this year — a ’90s-era silver dress that was all sorts of spicy — quickly made the rounds in fashion group chats. Her look, a chainmail dress with a deep cowl neckline, featured an even deeper plunge in the back — just a few centimeters away from revealing butt cleavage. She pulled the gown from Versace’s fashion archives, specifically the Italian label’s Spring 1999 collection.

Screenshot via Paramount+

Seated between Chalamet and his A Complete Unknown co-star Elle Fanning, Jenner was a dazzling sight to behold, especially with her diamond-encrusted Lorraine Schwartz earrings and a ring.

As usual, she kept her hair down and just enjoyed her boyfriend’s company.

Honorable Mention: Timmy’s Look

Chalamet, nominated for Best Performance By A Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama, for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, dressed the part — albeit with a fun, fashion hipster-esque twist.

The actor zhuzhed up the typical white button-down, tuxedo, and skinny pants ensemble by coiling a polka dotted blue scarf around his neck.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Couples that slay together, stay together.