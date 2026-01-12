If there was an award for Best Dressed Plus-One, Kylie Jenner would probably win at every event. The 28-year-old makeup mogul — who’s been method-dressing for Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme press tour for the past month — hit up the 2026 Golden Globes as his date, and her ‘fit was the glitziest of the evening. Literally: It was dripping in more than 100 carats of diamonds.

Kylie’s Sparkly Dress

The reality TV star skipped the red carpet, with Chalamet walking it solo. Instead, she snuck into the show and met him inside, a tradition they’ve been doing since 2024. Despite going Houdini during the pre-show, Jenner’s look was still one of the most hotly anticipated of the night — and she delivered.

She wore a custom gold gown from Ashi Studio that clung to her body and featured a sweetheart neckline with a décolletage-baring dip, as well as four crystal-encrusted straps that loosely draped over each shoulder. Designed with Ashi Studio’s signature exaggerated hips, the ensemble was also subtly sculptural, with a padded hip detail and overemphasized cups.

While Jenner may not have method dressed in Marty Supreme orange this time, she just may have drawn inspo from the Globe statuette itself, with the dress completely awash in metallic gold sequins.

Instagram/kyliejenner

Her Diamond Jewelry

Jenner leaned into blinding sparkle for the night, wearing jewelry that, somehow, were even more dazzling than her dress. Her Lorraine Schwartz trinkets totaled more than 100 carats worth of diamonds, including high-octane rings and 75-carat diamond cluster earrings, which popped against her sleek ponytail.

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Timothée Dazzled, Too

Her partner also got the diamond-clad memo. The Best Actor — Musical or Comedy winner also stood out in his otherwise all-black look with a tennis bracelet, pavé diamond ring, and a similarly blinged-out necklace.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

While Chalamet took home the Globe, he and Jenner clearly win best-dressed couple of the night.