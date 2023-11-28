Ever since the first all-leather drop of her fashion label, Khy, Kylie Jenner has hardly worn anything else.

Her obsession kickstarted when she donned a (now sold out) leather trench to announce the brand’s creation in late October. This solidified faux leather as her go-to finish. She later wore it to the Khy launch party and to the 2023 WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards, a few days after sporting even more leather on the corresponding cover.

Now, Jenner is back in leather — this time, for Interview Magazine’s winter 2023 cover story.

Kylie’s Latest Leather Look

On Monday, Nov. 27, Jenner broke the internet (for the umpteenth time this fall) with her latest magazine shoot. In it, the cover star got cozy with someone other than her BF Timotheé Chalamet: a hauntingly huge insect.

While the lifesize bug definitely caught my attention, it’s Jenner’s sultry separates I’m here to discuss. To fill her pleather quota, the Kylie Cosmetics founder slipped on skintight, high-waisted pants from Celine.

She paired the luxe bottoms with a black bikini top for added spice. And in lieu of statement jewelry (she only wore a thin gold chain and bracelet), Jenner chose a chunky black belt to add a little glitz.

Jenner tapped into her usual glowy beauty look — achieved with the help of Kylie Cosmetics products, no doubt.

No, Her Bikini Isn’t SKIMS

When it comes to barely-there swimwear, the Kardashian family almost always sources SKIMS. This time, however, Jenner wore a Celine triangle bikini top, which featured the brand’s iconic emblem in gold.

A Departure From Her WSJ. Cover

While her latest Interview cover included multiple NSFW moments, she took a more modest approach on her WSJ. cover. For the November “Innovators Issue,” Jenner posed in a skin-tight Mugler catsuit (also in black leather), complete with corset detailing, stealthy gloves, and a voluminous skirt which hung at her side.

TLDR; she loves a leather look.