Now that spring has finally sprung, beach days are near. For sunny days lounging on the sand or by the pool, you need this season’s trendiest swimwear — and Kylie Jenner is here to declare 2025 the year of string bikinis. The teeny bikini trend has already been going strong with celebs like Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, and Megan Thee Stallion sporting the style in photoshoots and vacay pics, and The Kardashians star has made a strong case for the string variety.

While on a tropical getaway, Jenner brought along not just one string bikini to wear to the beach, but three. On Monday, March 24, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a mix of beach pics and selfies from her recent vacay in an IG photo dump. Among the fans and friends commenting on how gorgeous Jenner looked while relaxing on the sand was actor Elle Fanning. The A Complete Unknown star commented on Jenner’s post, “pretty pretty.”

Kylie’s Matching Bathing Suits

Jenner was looking extra sun-kissed in her teeny swimwear. The first top spotted in her Insta carousel was a black triangle string bikini that looked a lot like the Micro Triangle Bikini Top from her 2024 Khy vacation shop. In another snap, she wore a black halter version with strings to tie in the back.

For both tops, Jenner packed matching bottoms with studded silver details on the side, while wearing golden bracelets for extra shine.

1 / 3

While black was a go-to shade, Jenner switched things up with a red Chanel patterned string bikini as well. The pop of color matched her blushed cheeks from Kylie Cosmetic’s Powder Blush Stick.

What’s In Kylie’s Beach Bag?

Jenner got some much-need rest after supporting boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, during the 2025 awards season. Some fans were eager to spot the actor in the background of her pics, like one fan who wrote, “We know he’s there show us him.” However, the Khy founder was the main character, and even gave a glimpse into what’s in her beach bag.

Along with her blush stick, Jenner packed a green speaker in her black beach bag — which was spotted on top of her blue and white striped towel. You can also see a pink water bottle in another pic of her walking along the water, so she’s staying hydrated while posting her spicy shots.