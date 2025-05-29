It’s time for another Kylie kollab. Since the reality TV star launched her ready-to-wear label Khy in October 2023, she’s collaborated with several designers and up-and-coming labels, including Berlin-based brands Sia Arnika (the sequined undies) and Ioannes (the fitted floral collection), and more recently, with London-based Poster Girl (for those sold-out latex numbers).

On Wednesday, May 28, Jenner tapped yet another brand for a buzzy collab: Dilara Findikoglu. Worn by the likes of Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, and Rihanna, among others, Findikoglu has been a burgeoning name in the fashion space for her edgy corsetry. Unsurprisingly, Jenner, who can’t resist a spicy corseted number, has been a longtime fan of the designer and linked up with her for a “dream” partnership. Now that the collab is finally out, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul has been wearing the pieces nonstop. Her latest choice? A cleavage-baring showstopper.

Kylie’s Fiery Plunging Number

At this point, it’s rote for Jenner to star in Khy’s campaigns and model them on social media. After all, no one wears her wares better than she can. This drop was no different. After rocking a series of pieces on main, she slipped into a fiery red number.

Fitted and ankle-length, it featured a halter neckline with a décolletage-baring detail. Jenner loves a halter number, especially for date nights with her beau Timothée Chalamet, so it makes perfect sense that she’d drop a similar style.

Peep Her Controversial Shoes

Never one to shy away from a polarizing trend, Jenner paired her saucy dress with a controversial accessory: naked shoes. Flaunting toes has been one of fashion’s new frontiers, but, like many see-through trends, not everyone is a fan. Jenner, however, loves to rock PVC footwear. And her latest iteration of choice was a high-heeled mule with a clear strip.

Twin With Kylie

The halter number, which also comes in black, is now available to shop on the site for $398. The rest of the pieces, which include bras, sheer dresses, and more, are all priced between $248 and $446 and available in sizes XXS-4X.

If you’re eyeing a piece or two, move quick — Khy’s drops are known to sell out.