Some people are so innately chic, they can make anything look posh and high-fashion. One such gifted individual is Kylie Jenner. From the ugliest, most controversial shoes to a white towel, any ’fit looks infinitely cooler when worn by the Kylie Cosmetics founder. She wields this power especially well with her ready-to-wear label, Khy.

Jenner typically stars in her label’s campaigns or wears the pieces IRL for real-world styling inspiration. She is, after all, one of the world’s best endorsers. Naturally, when Khy dropped a capsule collection on Tuesday, Oct. 8, to commemorate its first anniversary, the media mogul didn’t miss the opportunity to model the clothes.

Kylie’s Braless Coat Moment

Nearly a year ago, Khy launched its first drop — an all-black leatherette collection in collaboration with Berlin-based Namilia. For the big birthday, the two brands teamed up for another faux leather selection. The 12-style mix included some sold-out pieces from the OG capsule and new styles. It also introduced a new colorway: chalk, a creamy ivory hue.

In one of the campaign photos, Jenner slipped into an ensemble comprising newer styles. Instead of a top, she wore an ankle-grazing collared white coat. Leaning into her signature daring sensibilities, she left the zipper completely undone and held the jacket together with her hand (fully revealing the braless situation underneath). She paired the look with trousers in the same hue and materials for a sleek monochromatic vibe.

Wait, It Costs How Much?!

While Jenner is known to wear pieces with thousand-dollar price tags, she’s kept Khy’s price points much more reasonable. Both her coat and trousers are available to shop for $188 and $98, respectively.

She Wore Another Colorway

Just a few days prior, she modeled a few more pieces from the collection, including the exact same piece in the jet-black colorway.

Presenting a different styling option, Jenner kept the coat zipped up this time and wore it not as a top, but as a little black dress. She even cinched the waist with the accompanying belt for a more defined fitted silhouette.

Kylie Jenner can elevate anything.