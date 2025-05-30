Since Kylie Jenner began dating Timothée Chalamet in 2023, the reality star has expanded her interests. In addition to sitting front row at Fashion Week, she can also be found courtside — particularly to support the New York Knicks, of which Chalamet is a massive fan.

This season has been an uncharacteristically strong one for the basketball team, and Jenner has been watching the journey alongside her man. She’s fine-tuned her game night uniform to a T: a simple top (either a cropped tee or tank), leather pants, and team merch. She channeled the exact same formula to watch the latest game, with a few extra accoutrements that screamed team spirit.

Kylie’s Crop Top & Cutout Pants

On Thursday, May 29, the Knicks faced off against the Indiana Pacers. The players brought their A-game on the court, and so did Jenner (sartorially speaking). The Khy founder paired a tiny, fitted white cropped T with loose leather pants featuring a drawstring waist and spicy hip cut-outs on each side.

BACKGRID

She’s A Merch Girl

With white Chanel pumps and a black bag, Jenner kept her look neutral for a reason: Her Knicks merch needed to pop.

She loaded up on the team’s colors with an orange leather jacket, a blue Knicks cap, and a stack of diamond and enamel rings from Fry Powers.

Instagram/kyliejenner

She Matched With Timothée

Her look matched with the Dune actor’s, who also repped his favorite team with a jacket. While Jenner’s topper was traffic cone-orange with hints of white, Chalamet wore a pumpkin-colored varsity jacket with blue sleeves. For extra oomph, he added a Knicks-themed belt.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Maybe the matching merch helped them manifest a win — the Knicks beat their opponents 111 to 94.