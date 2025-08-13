Kylie Jenner Went Full "Mob Wife" In A Tiny, Animal-Print Bikini

Kylie Jenner is usually known for her sleek, minimalist style. Her day-to-day looks often consist of cute and comfy athleisure or elevated basics, but a propensity for simple style doesn’t stop Jenner from the occasional statement outfit.

Some of Jenner’s best fashion moments are a result of the star embracing maximalist style. Whether it’s her far-from-understated Met Gala looks, or a particularly avant garde shoot, she knows that sometimes bigger is better. Jenner proved that point in a recent shoot, where she took one of 2025’s trendiest prints to it’s logical, over-the-top conclusion.

Kylie’s Maximalist Mob Wife Look

Nothing makes a statement like wearing leopard print. Jenner took the loud pattern to a whole new level with maximalist, “mob wife” styling for a recent photoshoot.

In an Aug. 12 Instagram story, the star wore a plunging leopard print bikini top, the bottoms concealed by a fluffy white robe as she left her shoot. On her feet, she tapped into logomania with a pair of luxurious, fluffy Louis Vuitton slippers. With a burgundy, crocodile leather bag over her shoulder, and her hair styled in a voluminous blowout, Jenner looked like she belonged in an episode of The Sopranos.

Cool Cat ‘Kini

Jenner has dabbled in animal print swimwear before. In fact, she released her own takes on the trend as part of her brand Khy’s collaboration with Frankies Bikinis.

Jenner modeled the collab in a July 3 Instagram post. The underwire bikini top was reminiscent of lingerie, with scalloped lining along the cups and a tiny bow in the center, and the matching bottoms cut high on her hips.

Rather than leopard print, Jenner used cheetah print for her line.