Out of all the trends to come out in recent years, fashion’s obsession with food is my personal favorite. We’ve experienced “tomato girl” summer, “sardine girl” summer, variations of martini trends (lemontini, dirty, espresso), and so much more. Basically, whatever dish, cocktail, or produce you can possibly think of can weave in and out of TikTok’s FYPs like seasonal menus. To the delight of “guava girls” everywhere, Kylie Jenner seemingly just added another pink fruit trend to the roster: berries and cream.

Kylie’s “Berries & Cream” Set

After a series of trips to the most idyllic vacation spots, where she wore nothing but bikinis, she’s back in the city and trading her swimsuits for workout gear. And you better believe she’s still serving at the gym.

While some people tend to prioritize comfort during workouts, donning more understated sweat-friendly attire in neutral colors, Jenner wore an attention-grabbing set on Thursday, July 31.

Her sports bra, for example, apart from having the plungiest V-neckline, also came in a vivid neon bubblegum hue. The $58 top from Alo is unfortunately sold out in the pink colorway, but is available in other colors. Instead of reaching for a matching set, she wore the teeniest cycling shorts in white, a pairing that lent the dessert-esque comparison.

While most workout bottoms are high-rise or at least mid-waist level, to help cinch waists or cover them up, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul styled hers in the same vein as the early aughts’ most polarizing trend: low-rise.

She Loves Low-Rise Athleisure

The hip-baring style has been making a resurgence in recent years as part of the Y2K renaissance, and Jenner is one of its most loyal advocates — yes, even when she goes to the gym.

Two years ago, Jenner wore a different athleisure piece, yoga pants, that bore a similarly navel-flaunting cut. If you’ll recall, the “flared leggings,” as Gen Z likes to call them, are another relic from the early 2000s, until tapered, ankle-hugging pairs took over the zeitgeist. She paired hers with a teeny cropped shirt, pointed-toe boots, and the ludicrously capacious Bottega Hop tote bag, which retails for a cool $5.4K.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Oh, to look this chic in workout clothes. A girl can dream.