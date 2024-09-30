Kendall Jenner is likely the Kardashian-Jenner sibling most associated with fashion week. After all, as the kin’s supermodel, she’s a runway fixture who regularly walks in the buzziest designer shows. One sister, however, rivals the 818 Tequila founder in her stacked fashion week events and standout looks. I’m talking about Kylie Jenner.

The most high-fashion out of the clan, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul has become known for her experimental (yet chic) looks during fashion week. Every season — couture or RTW — the youngest Jenner sibling is the one to watch. And best believe she always delivers, whether she’s sitting front row, attending an event, or having some downtime. Thankfully, this Spring/Summer 2025 season was no different.

Despite skipping New York, London, and Milan, the moment Jenner landed in Paris, she quickly took her rightful place as the it girl of fashion month, turning out in headline-worthy ’fits. She was also a fashion muse. Balmain even sent a model down the runway in a dress bearing her image. Without further ado, here are the Khy founder’s chicest — and nakedest — fashion week looks this season.

Kylie’s Belly Button Cutout

As if she wasn’t busy enough, Jenner launched Khy’s latest collaboration with Paris-based Atlein during Paris Fashion Week. Naturally, she supported her brand’s newest collaborator by attending the label’s show wearing a full Atlein look.

Her choice was strikingly skin-baring, too. From the label’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, she wore a silky top left open save for a twisted knot in the midriff. It was made to look like a dress and tucked into a deep-V, see-through maxi skirt. The shapes combined gave it a massive diamond cutout that showed off her belly button.

Her Micro Mini & Plunging Top

In another look, Jenner paired two risqué pieces in one stylish ensemble: a micro mini skirt with a button-up she left totally open safe for a lone button by the waist. She completed the look with a butter yellow coat and controversial thong heels.

BACKGRID

Her Itty-Bitty Mini

Jenner didn’t leave any clothing items open on Saturday when she attended the Business of Fashion BoF 500 Class of 2024. Instead, she wore a teeny bedazzled number by Miu Miu, which she accessorized with two arm cuffs.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Cleavage Cutout

Jenner rarely dresses “simply” — especially during PFW. It’s just not part of her vocab. However, to attend Schiaparelli’s show (and watch her sister Kendall walk the runway), Jenner strayed from her typical jaw-dropping number in a classic little black dress.

Unlike typical yawn-inducing LBDs, her midi of choice featured a spicy saving grace: a massive cleavage-baring cutout surrounded by a contrast white trim.

Her Low-Low Neck

Jenner channeled Old Hollywood glam in a strapless beaded Balmain number with a seriously low plunge. Hers, however, was so meta in design. In intricate beading, the dress bore her image and likeness.

Instagram/kyliejenner

She’s the queen of PFW.