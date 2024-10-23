Kylie Jenner saw Hollywood’s biggest style stars rocking the pantsless, undies-forward trend and said hold my beer Sprinter.

While her big sis Kendall is the it girl most attributed for the no-pants phenomenon, the younger Jenner was first to skip bottoms. At Paris Fashion Week in 2022, two months before Kendall’s viral photo, the Kylie Cosmetics founder wore tighty-whities with sheer stockings, the current styling blueprint of the no-pants trend.

Naturally, as the trend’s (very) early innovator, Kylie knows how to wow sans pants better than anyone else. She put those styling skills on full display for her latest magazine cover, Elle’s November 2024 issue.

Kylie’s No-Pants Cover

On the glossy’s cover, the Khy founder was hailed as “Fashion’s Most Followed.” Photographed by Carin Backoff, Kylie posed atop a gilded white bed in her version of sportswear.

She wore a jersey-inspired T-shirt — complete with a number — and bunched it up against her décolletage like a crop top. Opting for an uncommon pairing, she wore it with black bikini bottoms with ring hardware details and topped it off with white sneakers. The entire ensemble was from Celine.

More Undies Inspo, Right This Way

Elsewhere in the story, Kylie interpreted the pantsless look in other iterations, proving her sartorial range. She went the glam route in an ultra-low off-the-shoulder top by David Koma, which she paired with sequin hot pants from an unreleased Khy collab with Sia Arnika.

Her next look was a literal take on “tomato girl summer.” She wore a cropped white T-shirt with a print of a lone tomato with the word “Tomate” underneath (the Spanish spelling of the red fruit). She paired it with a matching thong from Le Petit Trou and white Nike sneakers.

To top off the low-key ’fit, she chose an item that’s the polar opposite of casual: a diamond-encrusted tiara from Harry Winston.

Though she did wear pants at some point (Gucci jeans), she decided to skip something else: her top. Instead, she wore a sheer pink bra as a top with matching granny panties that bore Gucci’s double-G monogram.

Another one for the books.