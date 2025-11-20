Even tastemakers need a day off. Ever since her King Kylie era circa 2014, Kylie Jenner has proven her influence — most recently, the Kardashians star cosigned the mob wife trend. But even the most distinguished fashionistas know that there’s a time and place for statement pieces. and the kitchen is neither. Cooking and couture just don’t mix, so the occasional lounge-around ‘fit is a necessity. In a Nov. 19 Instagram Reel, the Kylie Cosmetics founder prioritized comfort in a monochromatic black look, but her plunging top was proof that you don’t have to sacrifice style for coziness.

Kylie’s Plunging Black Top

Beyond the iconic Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ salad shake, the KarJenners aren’t exactly known for their contributions to the culinary world. (Kendall Jenner, unfortunately, may never live down her botched attempt at cutting a cucumber.) Kylie, however, may have something to bring to the table — literally. She served dinner and a fresh look in a November Reel.

Jenner shared a cooking tutorial for her shrimp tacos recipe. For the video, Kylie kept her look low-key. She wore an all-black ensemble, rocking a fitted V-neck top and black leggings.

To elevate her look, Jenner added a bit of sparkle, wearing a stack of silver rings on her right ring finger and a thumb ring on her left hand. Jewelry aside, she wasn’t exactly dressed to impress: in the video, she shared a glimpse of the cow slippers on her feet.

Stars, they really are just like us.

Keeping It Casual

Jenner could teach a masterclass in crafting tastefully chill looks. The KHY founder’s Nov. 16 photo dump was mostly a gallery consisted of her latest high-fashion ‘fits,but one casual made the cut.

In a few shots, Jenner showed off her more relaxed style. She wore a cropped tank top with a scooped neckline and low-waisted leggings, which flared at the ankle. She balanced out the athleisure look with a pair of rounded-toe, leather shoes.

It’s time to add Kasual Kylie to your fashion inspo boards.