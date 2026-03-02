Kylie Jenner is a lot of things — a mom, an entrepreneur, and a fashion icon — but her roots are in reality TV, where she got her start as the spunky youngest sister on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. It’s been nearly 20 years since the show first premiered, so Jenner is more than used to sharing her life with the masses. These days, however, she tends to deliver most of her behind-the-scenes content via Instagram photo dumps.

In between fab photoshoots and campaigns for the newest Kylie Cosmetics drop, Jenner’s Instagram feed is full of candid snippets of her day-to-day life, from tipsy videos with friends to enviable ‘fit pics. Jenner’s latest “monthly recap” post was sartorially stacked as always, including photos of her leopard-print bra, latex mini, and archival Mugler.

Kylie’s Leopard Print Bra

On Feb. 28, Jenner took to Instagram with some February BTS shots. Along with photos of her kids, cats, and home reno project, she served major fashion inspo.

In one pic, she channeled her Y2K roots, posing for a selfie in a bustier-style, leopard print bra with wide straps. A pair of large diamond studs added a dazzling touch to the already-glamorous look.

More BTS Style

It’s been a busy start to the year for Jenner. January marked her official acting debut in Charli xcx’s concert mockumentary, The Moment. Of course, Jenner served non-stop looks — including a latex mini — to promote the film.

While filming an episode of Instagram’s Close Friends Only, Jenner posed for a photo alongside Charli and The Moment director, Aidan Zamiri, in a jet black latex minidress. Matching crocodile leather peep-toe heels finished off the sleek look, while a diamond statement ring added a touch of sparkle.

Another ‘fit highlight: Jenner’s BAFTAs look. She attended the Feb. 22 ceremony to support her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, in a 1999 Thierry Mugler dress.

In one pic, Jenner shared a look at her pre-show routine: snacking on a banana while sporting the vintage gown. The fitted garment featured a plunging sweetheart neckline, embellished with oversized gemstones. A pair of large teardrop diamond earrings matched the dress’ opulence.

Behold, the queen of the photo dump.