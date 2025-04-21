Coachella 2025 has come and gone, but fashion lovers are still soaking in all of this year’s spicy looks. Megan Thee Stallion took the desert by storm in three (yes, three) risqué ensembles, while Charli XCX channeled brat summer in a bra and teeny tiny booty shorts. Meanwhile, A-list attendees like Julia Fox pulled up to Revolve Festival in assless chaps, as Hailey Bieber turned heads in a fiery plunging top and a backless minidress.

With so many revealing looks dominating the Indio, California festival grounds, it’s no surprise that Kylie Jenner also jumped on the daring naked look trend.

Kylie’s Sheer Coachella Look

As a mainstay of the festival since the early 2010s, there’s no arguing that Kylie Jenner has earned her place in the Coachella fashion hall of fame. From neon-colored wigs and designer swimsuits to Canadian tuxedos and crop tops aplenty, the youngest KarJenner has successfully left her mark on the festival by leaning into some of Coachella’s most defining style crazes. Though she opted for a more casual ‘fit this year, Jenner still managed to stay on-trend.

On April 19, the 27-year-old was spotted in the crowd of Charli XCX’s weekend two performance in a sheer black blouse that left her bra fully exposed.

Instagram/@kyliejenner

The crop top featured a button-down design, which the reality TV star styled by fastening a single button in the middle.

To complete the look, the Kylie Cosmetics founder layered the sheer number with a lace bralette from Australian intimates brand KAT THE LABEL. Per the brand, Jenner sported the Nicolette Underwire Bra in the black colorway, which boasts a scalloped design around the cups and a double strap feature that is only visible from the back.

The brassiere is available now for $69.

Her Weekend One ‘Fit

Don’t let Jenner’s laid back weekend two look fool you — the entrepreneur is still very serious when it some to Coachella fashions. The mom-of-two braved the desert heat in a plunging latex minidress while visiting the Revolve Festival pool party just one week prior.

Sophie Sahara

The event took place in Palm Springs on April 11, and was co-hosted by Jenner’s canned cocktail brand, Sprinter.

Sophie Sahara

Needless to say, her Coachella style remains one to watch.