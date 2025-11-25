Everyone’s idea of what constitutes a perfect Sunday can say a lot about a person. To some, it might include unlimited brunch with the girlies; to others, it might entail curling up with a good book and a sheet mask. If you ask Kylie Jenner, hers apparently looks like basking in the sun, wearing nothing but a string bikini.

Kylie’s Teeny-Tiny Swimsuit

As is the norm for the reality TV mogul, Jenner updated her followers on what she was up to this weekend by sharing a chic photo dump immediately after. And while others are currently bundling up in winter clothes, Jenner stripped down to nothing but an itty-bitty string bikini.

Made in shiny metallic silver, the Khy founder’s set included a classic triangle bra top with a décolletage-forward design. Keeping it coordinated, she paired it with matching string bikini bottoms, tied into bows on each hip. She referred to the moment as a “pretty perfect sunday” in the caption, and it’s easy to see why. It’s chic and it’s statement-making.

Is It A Khy Set?!

While Jenner didn’t tag the brand of this particular swimsuit, Jenner has a habit of quietly test-driving her ready-to-wear label’s designs on the grid and in real life, months before she even announces their drops. So, if you’re hoping to cop her style, don’t lose hope just yet.

Her Crystal-Encrusted Accessories

Sure, Jenner’s bikini silhouette is one of the most timeless options in the market — but the way she zhuzhed it up was nowhere near basic. Her interpretation of the water baby aesthetic includes stacks of crystal-encrusted rings with a silver/platinum base, expertly matching her swim look.

Her final add-on was a massive diamond stud in each ear, reminding everyone of the infamous scene when sister Kim Kardashian lost her own massive blinged-out stud in the ocean in a 2011 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. If you’ll recall, after Kourtney delivered her iconic “Kim, there’s people that are dying” line, it was Jenner who, per Kim, “dove down” and “found it with her goggles in the ocean.”

We’ll never know if these are the exact same earrings, but one thing is for sure. The KarJenners love pairing a bikini with diamonds.