On Saturday morning, nothing feels better than meeting friends for mimosas and avocado toast, especially if you have juicy stories to tell. It’s why brunch so often turns into an all-day affair. Everyone wants to keep the good vibes going and, before you know it, you’ve gone to eight different locations — and spent $250.

It’s part of the popularity of the “Brunch & Touch” TikTok page. “Brunch & Touch,” a weekend hangout tradition started by two friends, seems like the best way to keep hanging out without overspending. It gets you out of the house, but also allows you to stick to a budget. The idea is so simple, too: You go to brunch, then you go somewhere else and touch things.

“We kept finding that the way we chose to see each other was going to brunch followed by walking around and going into fun stores,” the pair, who wish to remain anonymous, tell Bustle. “We would say to each other, ‘I’m so glad you also just like to go into stores and touch things.’ After a while, that turned into texting each other, ‘should we brunch and touch this weekend?’”

In a video posted in July, they went to a diner and shared a round of iced coffees and syrupy pancakes. Afterwards, they wandered over to a cute boutique. “Great touching spot,” one of them quipped in the voice-over. “Ten out of ten.”

There, they patted pretty purses, tapped on unique lamps, and pointed out cute glassware to one another before meandering over to Balloon Saloon to touch stickers, then to a furniture gallery. “I wanted to touch everything,” one said. And they did.

Brunch & Touch Saves You $$$

While the Brunch & Touch friends are always willing to spend a few extra bucks beyond brunch — they’ve happily paid for ice cream, tickets to a carousel, wine, and necklaces on their outings — their hangouts rarely center on shopping.

“It’s so easy to spend money just by leaving the house on the weekend, especially living in New York,” they say. “But days like this allow you to be intentional in your spending — when you want to spend a little more, and when you need to get creative and try to save.”

Instead of strolling past a store, you go in, see the merchandise, and chat about it. “Going shopping isn’t always about purchasing, but more about enjoying and seeing new things that excite you or comfort you,” they say.

It’s also a great way to cut back on overconsumption. Do you really need another scarf? Probably not. Many times, an elevated window shopping experience is just as fun.

It’s A Cute Way To See Friends

Brunch & Touch is also about hanging out with your bestie. “It gives us a dedicated time to catch up, debrief, and unwind from the week, and encourages us to get much-needed time outdoors as well,” they say.

That’s because the touching portion adds a fun objective, similar to a “color walk.” It encourages you to go on side quests and venture around your neighborhood, all while keeping an eye out for fun stores and interesting sights.

When you spy something intriguing, the touching also helps you to fully immerse yourself in the moment, similar to a grounding exercise. If you usually breeze through the park, this is your excuse to slow down, pick up pinecones, and get your hands dirty.

On Nov. 17, the brunch and touch pals went to Central Park after brunch to touch fall leaves, statues, and even a mini waterfall. They then hit up a flea market where they touched rings, scarves, and trinkets. It looked like the perfect day.

Brunch & Touch may be an ideal way to see your friend group or BFF, but it also makes for a fun solo experience. It’s the most low-key way to get out and have a nice morning, all without feeling awkward or worrying that you’ll have nothing to do. When you’re busy touching cute candles, you don’t have time to stress about being on your own.

Making Your Own Brunch & Touch

Love the idea of a Brunch & Touch adventure? It could be as simple as meeting a friend for coffee and seeing where the day takes you. The creators like to wander neighborhoods without a plan and see what they stumble upon.

To give yourself a little more direction, keep a running list of diners and cafes in your phone and try a new one every month. Do the same thing for stores. For truly touchable locales, seek out antique markets, bookstores, and knick-knack shops.

Start at one store, then see where the wind takes you. And remember: parks, rivers, gardens, forests, street fairs, and statues are touchable, too. Get out there and enjoy it all. “Make silly traditions with your friends,” they say. “Explore the place you live! Not only has it brought us closer to each other, it’s given us so many new things to love about New York City as well.”