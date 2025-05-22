Kylie Jenner is nothing if not a trendsetter. From the cultural institution that is the Kylie Jenner lip kit, to her new clothing brand Khy, the youngest Kar-Jenner has always been on the cutting edge of fashion-forward trends. She’s King Kylie for a reason — and when the king says we’re making grandma patterns sexy, well, we’re making grandma patterns sexy.

Jenner’s Instagram is overflowing with summer swim inspo, and her most recent pick adds a scandalous flair to a tried and true design. Your grandmother might not approve, but I’m confident grandmomager supreme Kris Jenner does.

Kylie’s Underboob-Baring Swimsuit

Jenner shared her unique swimwear choice in a May 21 Instagram post. The one-piece suit featured two large cutouts on the sides, revealing a pearl-clutching degree of underboob, and plenty of cleavage to boot.

In contrast to its revealing cut, the suit’s pattern captured a vintage vibe. The blue and white floral design is straight off of your grandparents’ fine china, while the textured appliqués running down the center would fly off the shelf at Joann Fabrics.

Jenner tied the look together with some chunky silver rings.

Kylie Goes Cottagecore

This isn’t the first time Jenner has upgraded a typically dowdy feature to a hot summer look. Recently, Jenner sported a dress made of doilies — and practically nothing else — against a tropical backdrop.

The doily and mesh minidress created an almost-nude effect. Who said baddies couldn’t pull off crochet?

A Bikini With Edge

Don’t assume that Jenner has left her typical edgier style behind. In another recent Instagram post, she proved that sticking to one style is for amateurs, showing off a gun-metal gray bikini top covered in moto-inspired studs.

Jenner rocked matching studded mini-short bottoms, looking effortlessly cool in the summer heat.