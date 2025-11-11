It’s official: Kendall Jenner’s 30th birthday party was the event of the season. In November, the model — plus, her closest friends and family — jetted off to Mustique for the FOMO-inducing celebrations. The star-studded guest list included Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, Justine Skye, and (of course) Kylie Jenner.

Like the rest of her family (including Kris Jenner and older sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian), the youngest KarJenner’s vacation wardrobe was beachy chic. For the island getaway, Kylie packed a lineup of animal print bikinis, sheer coverups, and cutout dresses that channeled the tropical vibes *and* the naked dressing trend.

Kylie’s Animal Print ‘Kinis

Kylie is a big fan of animal print, especially when it comes to her swimwear. When the Kylie Cosmetics founder released her swim collab with Frankies Bikinis in July, cheetah print was a staple of the collection. TL;DR: It’s no surprise that another feline pattern made it into her suitcase for Kendall’s b-day trip.

In a Nov. 6 Instagram post recapping the vacation, Kylie wore a leopard print string bikini. She tied the triangle-style top around her neck like a halter and paired the look with matching low-rise bikini bottoms. While posing in the sand, the KHY founder modeled her Y2K-coded look.

Of course, Kylie’s animal print looks didn’t stop there. In the same Instagram post, she also sported a scoop-neck zebra print bikini set, with a matching sarong tied around her hips.

Kylie’s Cutout Cover-Up

A sheer cover-up can add some intrigue to even the simplest bikinis. For another beach day, Kylie skipped the animal print, opting for a black bikini instead. In photos with her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou, Kylie added a long sleeve taupe minidress over her swim set. The sheer garment featured webby cutouts along her sides and arms, which showed off her swimsuit underneath.

Kylie’s Party Dress

For Kendall’s beachside b-day celebration, everyone came dressed to impress. Kylie opted for a simple black minidress, which had a plunging scoop neckline and thigh-high hemline. It also featured cutouts under the bust and along Jenner’s obliques.

An island getaway — and a brand new vacation wardrobe — is starting to sound really good right about now.