Kylie Jenner is no stranger to baring skin — her bikini pics on main and SKIMS lingerie shoots are proof enough. But in the March 2023 issue of Vanity Fair Italia, the reality star landed three dazzling covers and even posed topless for one of them. And she looked spectacular.

On the black-and-white cover, Jenner stares directly into the camera, her arms wrapped around her bare chest, with loose, wet tendrils streaking across her face.

Meanwhile, on her other black-and-white cover, Jenner looked shifted vibes completely, donning a more androgynous ‘fit: a black velvet jacket, white tuxedo shirt, and bow tie by Schiaparelli Haute Couture. Her hair was kept clean and sleek in a bun.

On her third and final cover (this one in full color), Jenner was decked in an oversized cream blazer, a crisp button down, and black tie, with an oversized pink bow at her hips. It’s a look straight from the runways of Valentino Le Club Couture’s Spring 2023 collection.

The no-pants ensemble (a favorite of her sister, Kendall) was paired with fishnet stockings from Wolford. The Kylie Cosmetics founder used her own beauty products to achieve the fresh-faced look with a subtle smokey eye and exaggerated liner flick.

Titled “Kylie Jenner: The K-Factor Secret,” the cover story dug into her journey as a mom-of-two (to Stormi Webster, 5, and Aire, 2), growing up in the spotlight, and how she fits into her famous clan (even revealing Kim Kardashian is her current favorite sister).

The whole editorial, styled by Anna Dello Russo and photographed by Luigi and Iango, featured looks from the couture lines of Jean Paul Gaultier, Chanel, and Schiaparelli, whose lion head dress went viral after Jenner wore it in January.

Talking about her influence, Jenner told the outlet she understands just how much power she wields. “Since I was a child I understood that I exerted a great influence: I dyed my hair in a certain way and then when I met the public, with my sisters, I saw many women with hairstyles identical to mine,” she shared.

“What I do, therefore, is simple: I strive to become a positive inspiration, I try to remain authentic, never to betray myself.”