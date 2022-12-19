At just four years old, Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster already has a couple of notches on her growing resume: red carpet walker, fashion icon, Kylie Cosmetics collaborator, jet setter, “Rise and Shine” cover singer, and now, painter. Sort of. On Friday, Dec. 16, Kylie took to her Instagram to share her daughter’s latest artistic endeavors. “Beautiful surprise my daughter left for me this morning,” the 25-year-old beauty mogul wrote with three heart emojis. That “beautiful surprise” was apparently a mess.

Stormi, whom Kylie shares with rapper Travis Scott, had left blots of paint all over Kylie’s bathroom’s marble sink. On the counter, Stormi’s coloring materials can be seen in their container while blotches of purples, pinks, and blues lined the sink, faucet, wall, and mirror. Stormi also apparently filled the sink with violet water and left her baby doll swimming in the inky sea. (Perhaps Stormi, too, saw Barbie’s teaser trailer and tossed her baby doll for the Mattel grown-up.)

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Though Jenner tends to keep her house pristine, she didn’t seem too bothered by her daughter’s creative output. In fact, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has been known to support her daughter’s art through the years. In September 2019, Kylie also shared her then-19-month-old daughter’s finger paintings. Her handmade artworks were on display on Kylie’s fridge. Two years later, in February 2021, Kylie shared another video, this time of Stormi painting her nails. Stormi assisted Kylie’s nail tech-to-the-stars Chaun Legend with the nail polish application.

While Kylie has been giving her followers slivers into her daughter’s life and her parenthood journey, she has been keeping her newborn son from the camera. Kylie and Travis welcomed their son in February, whom they initially named Wolf. Though they haven’t legally changed his name yet, the couple revealed they will.

There’s no update yet as to the state of the bathroom after Stormi’s masterpiece, but what can we really expect from someone who launched an eyeshadow palette at age two?