Once a trend is dubbed the dreaded C-word (read: cheugy), it rarely makes it out of passé purgatory. Even when a bevy of A-listers revives a look, there’s still no guarantee a style can make a comeback. It takes an influential stylista to resuscitate a look straight back into the zeitgeist — one such fashion rarity is Kylie Jenner.

The Khy founder has been partially responsible for certain styles’ renaissance. She helped cozy UGGs, once the cult favorite shoe in 2008, make a glorious comeback. She also ushered in a revival of yoga pants, the flared spandex fave from the 2010s. Her latest style charity case: fitted lace minidresses.

Kylie’s Lacy LWD

In the early 2010s, lacy going-out dresses that clung to the body were practically ubiquitous. Sleeve length (or lack thereof) didn’t matter as long as the hemlines were dangerously short. Like all trends of yore, they cycled through their heyday and ended up disregarded. Until now.

On Monday, Dec. 16, Jenner breathed new life into the old lacy favorite. Rocking a little white dress in her signature risqué style DNA, she wore a stretchy number that featured long sleeves and an off-the-shoulder neckline. While styling techniques a decade ago often involved a camisole, the reality TV star styled it à la 2024: with semi-visible underwear. Apart from the see-through lace fabrication, it also came in its staple micro mini length.

Though LWDs are typically summer go-tos, Jenner was all about the wintry whites. She even posted the look to Instagram with a snowman emoji caption. Eschewing accessories altogether, she styled her look with loose curls.

Her Wintry Whites

Jenner has been keeping to a neutral palette as of late. Last weekend, she wore a fuzzy ivory sweater — straight from Khy’s latest collab collection, of course. She paired the comfy piece with loose black trousers, chunky leather footwear, a massive tote, and eyeglasses.

Days later, she wore a similarly shaggy piece from the drop. This time, however, it was in the form of a long coat, which she wore sans pants.

She loves a textured hit.